New Buy Rating for Microchip (MCHP), the Technology Giant

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Microchip (MCHP) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.05, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Microchip’s market cap is currently $25.3B and has a P/E ratio of 45.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

