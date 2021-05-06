New Buy Rating for Match Group (MTCH), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $170.83 average price target, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $38.64B and has a P/E ratio of 3487.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

Texas-based Match Group is an online dating service company and provides dating products worldwide. The company has a vast portfolio of online dating services including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, among other brands.