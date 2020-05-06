New Buy Rating for Match Group (MTCH), the Technology Giant

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $80.00 average price target, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $21.93B and has a P/E ratio of 41.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.47.

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.