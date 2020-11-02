New Buy Rating for Mastercard (MA), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $288.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 75.3% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, BigCommerce Holdings, and Bill.com Holdings.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.40, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $359.00 price target.

Based on Mastercard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.84 billion and net profit of $1.51 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.47 billion and had a net profit of $2.11 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

