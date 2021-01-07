New Buy Rating for Lockheed Martin (LMT), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT), with a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $342.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Liwag is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 34.6% success rate. Liwag covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Northrop, and Boeing.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $417.43.

Based on Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.5 billion and net profit of $1.7 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.17 billion and had a net profit of $1.61 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; the Littoral Combat Ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. The Space segment comprises of the research and development, design, engineering and production of satellites, strategic, and defensive missile systems and space transportation systems. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

