New Buy Rating for Lockheed Martin (LMT), the Technology Giant

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) today and set a price target of $458.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $386.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Liwag is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 55.3% success rate. Liwag covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $428.83 average price target, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Lockheed Martin’s market cap is currently $108B and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.99.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company and is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The majority of Lockheed Martin’s business is with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies. Lockheed Martin’s business is also comprised of international government and commercial sales of products, services and platforms. The company’s operating units are divided into four categories including, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems and Space Systems.

