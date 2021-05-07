New Buy Rating for Linde (LIN), the Energy Giant

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty assigned a Buy rating to Linde (LIN) today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $299.76.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 66.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $304.88, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.27 billion and net profit of $770 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.08 billion and had a net profit of $511 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2017, UK-based Linde Plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde generates revenues through the following segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), Engineering and Others.