New Buy Rating for Intuit (INTU), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU), with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $246.88, close to its 52-week low of $236.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.18, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $306.89 and a one-year low of $236.03. Currently, Intuit has an average volume of 1.42M.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.