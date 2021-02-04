New Buy Rating for IAC/InterActive (IAC), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive (IAC), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.91, close to its 52-week high of $239.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 76.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $214.56, representing a -11.4% downside. In a report issued on January 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive’s market cap is currently $21.13B and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.85.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.