New Buy Rating for Franco Nev (FNV), the Energy Giant

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev (FNV) yesterday and set a price target of C$156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.67.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 66.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.89.

The company has a one-year high of $122.65 and a one-year low of $69.16. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 670.2K.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.