New Buy Rating for Facebook (FB), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $221.32, close to its 52-week high of $222.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $242.87, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $222.75 and a one-year low of $142.52. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.79M.

