New Buy Rating for DraftKings (DKNG), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.55, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DraftKings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $322 million and GAAP net loss of $266 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More on DKNG: