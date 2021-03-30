New Buy Rating for DraftKings (DKNG), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $72.77 average price target, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.38 and a one-year low of $11.37. Currently, DraftKings has an average volume of 16.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKNG in relation to earlier this year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

