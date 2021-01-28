New Buy Rating for Crown Castle (CCI), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Crown Castle (CCI), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Crown Castle has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.75, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $170.00 price target.

Crown Castle’s market cap is currently $70.5B and has a P/E ratio of 100.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCI in relation to earlier this year.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.