New Buy Rating for Cisco Systems (CSCO), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 71.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.26, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.26 and a one-year low of $43.40. Currently, Cisco Systems has an average volume of 19.96M.

