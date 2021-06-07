New Buy Rating for Autodesk (ADSK), the Technology Giant

Autodesk (ADSK) received a Buy rating and a $320.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $336.91 average price target, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Autodesk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $989 million and net profit of $156 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $886 million and had a net profit of $66.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADSK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autodesk, Inc. designs and develops software for the architecture, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and media and entertainment industries. Moreover, its digital media and entertainment solutions consists of tools for digital sculpting, animation, effects, modeling, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More on ADSK: