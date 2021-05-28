New Buy Rating for Autodesk (ADSK), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Autodesk (ADSK) today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 75.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $336.63 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

Based on Autodesk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion and net profit of $911 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $899 million and had a net profit of $132 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADSK in relation to earlier this year.

Autodesk, Inc. designs and develops software for the architecture, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and media and entertainment industries. Moreover, its digital media and entertainment solutions consists of tools for digital sculpting, animation, effects, modeling, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.