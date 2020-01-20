New Buy Rating for Anglo American (AAUKF), the Energy Giant

In a report released today, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anglo American (AAUKF), with a price target of p2650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.51, equals to its 52-week high of $29.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Vale SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglo American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.27.

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $20.49. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 1,038.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other.