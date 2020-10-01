New Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN), the Technology Giant

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) yesterday and set a price target of $4500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3148.73.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3732.29, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3860.00 price target.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

