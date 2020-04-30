New Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN), the Technology Giant

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $2770.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2467.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 67.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2549.39, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.44 billion and net profit of $3.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

