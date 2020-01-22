New Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1887.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2172.31, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2350.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.98 billion and net profit of $2.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

