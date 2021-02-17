New Buy Rating for Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2114.00, close to its 52-week high of $2145.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2338.80, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphabet Class A’s market cap is currently $1422.9B and has a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More on GOOGL: