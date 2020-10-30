New Buy Rating for Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), with a price target of $1800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1556.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1834.62, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1726.10 and a one-year low of $1008.87. Currently, Alphabet Class A has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of GOOGL bought 2,918 shares for a total of $738,706.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

