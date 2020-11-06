New Buy Rating for Airbus Group SE (EADSF), the Technology Giant

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) today and set a price target of EUR92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Arista Networks, and Avaya Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.38, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $154.75 and a one-year low of $50.86. Currently, Airbus Group SE has an average volume of 5,206.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

