New Buy Rating for Adyen (ADYYF), the Technology Giant

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR875.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $841.04.

Leitner wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Adyen vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 875 Euro belassen. Es sei wahrscheinlich, dass auch der Zahlungsabwickler die Corona-Krise zu spuren bekomme, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei aber gut positioniert, um die wirtschaftlichen Storungen aufzufangen./tih/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 19:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Leitner has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #3680 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $910.75, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR882.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $984.41 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 2,907.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.