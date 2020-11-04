New Buy Rating for Adyen (ADYYF), the Technology Giant

Credit Suisse analyst Charles Brennan maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF) today and set a price target of EUR1653.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1755.21.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1756.62, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

Adyen’s market cap is currently $53.15B and has a P/E ratio of 247.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.14.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.