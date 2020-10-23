New Buy Rating for Adyen (ADYYF), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR1825.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1867.00.

Moawalla has an average return of 68.3% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #933 out of 7021 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1731.35 average price target, which is a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.