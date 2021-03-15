New Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.44, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $98.18B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.46.

Founded in 1969, California-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is America’s leading semiconductor company. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles.

