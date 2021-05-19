New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Beginnings Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.