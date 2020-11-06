Nevro Crop (NVRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Nevro Crop (NVRO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.07, close to its 52-week high of $169.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.00.

Based on Nevro Crop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.39 million and GAAP net loss of $41.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.02 million.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.