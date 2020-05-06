Nevro Crop (NVRO) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Robert Marcus maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is ranked #1449 out of 6520 analysts.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.71, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $148.06 and a one-year low of $54.00. Currently, Nevro Crop has an average volume of 565.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVRO in relation to earlier this year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.