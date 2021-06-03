NeuroPace (NPCE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo gave NeuroPace (NASDAQ: NPCE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on NeuroPace today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuroPace with a $27.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NPCE in relation to earlier this year.

NeuroPace Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. It derives substantially all its revenue from the sales of RNS System to hospitals facilities (typically Level 4 CECs) that implant RNS System.