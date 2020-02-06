Neuronetics (STIM) Receives a New Rating from BTIG

Neuronetics (STIM) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from BTIG analyst Marie Thibault yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.68, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

Neuronetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Based on Neuronetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16 million and GAAP net loss of $6.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STIM in relation to earlier this year.

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.