Neuronetics (STIM) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics (STIM) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Neuronetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, an 82.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STIM in relation to earlier this year.

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.