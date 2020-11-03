Neuronetics (STIM) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Neuronetics (STIM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Neuronetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Neuronetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.74 million and GAAP net loss of $7.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.09 million.

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.