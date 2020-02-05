Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Howard Kim- February 5, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine (NBIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.10.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $9.49B and has a P/E ratio of 610.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.

