Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.61, close to its 52-week low of $71.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $121.73 average price target, which is a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.08 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.