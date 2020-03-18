Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

Christine Brown- March 18, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.61, close to its 52-week low of $71.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $121.73 average price target, which is a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.08 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts