Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX) yesterday and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.79, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $10.7B and has a P/E ratio of 112.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.