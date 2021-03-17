Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.30, representing a 32.3% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $8.89B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.