Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Austin Angelo- December 17, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.88, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on December 12, Piper Jaffray also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $53.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $50.76 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.

