Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.90, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $119.66 and a one-year low of $72.14. Currently, Neurocrine has an average volume of 784.8K.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.