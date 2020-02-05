Neurocrine (NBIX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Brian Anderson- February 5, 2020, 6:31 AM EDT

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $126.13 average price target, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $9.49B and has a P/E ratio of 610.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.

