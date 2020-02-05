Neurocrine (NBIX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Robert W. Baird gave Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.22, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.08 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.