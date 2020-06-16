Neurocrine (NBIX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine (NBIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.31, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $10.71B and has a P/E ratio of 62.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBIX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Dimitri Grigoriadis, the Chief Research Officer of NBIX bought 5,571 shares for a total of $199,976.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.