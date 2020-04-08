Neurocrine (NBIX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX) on April 6 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $121.86 average price target, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $119.66 and a one-year low of $71.85. Currently, Neurocrine has an average volume of 837K.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.