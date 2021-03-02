Neurocrine (NBIX) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.80, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $248 million and net profit of $348 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $34.01 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.