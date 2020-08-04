Neurocrine (NBIX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.81.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $11.18B and has a P/E ratio of 65.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBIX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Dimitri Grigoriadis, the Chief Research Officer of NBIX bought 5,571 shares for a total of $199,976.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.