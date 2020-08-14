NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.78 and a one-year low of $4.15. Currently, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average volume of 315.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBSE in relation to earlier this year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.