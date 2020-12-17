NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

NeuBase Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $209.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.37.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.