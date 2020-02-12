NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Guggenheim gave NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 45.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing an 117.1% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.30 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average volume of 117.5K.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.